Officers of the police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo detained an organized group, whose members were suspected of organizing illegal migration.

It was established that between May 2019 and August 2020, the offenders were looking for foreign nationals illegally staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, and for a monetary reward provided services of their fictitious registration with the migration register in the territory of the Urban District of Domodedovo, based on falsified documents.

As a result of a complex of operational and search activities, the police detained suspects of illegal acts – two women and two men who were natives of CIS countries. During the search of the apartment of one of the detainees, 10 passports of foreign nationals, forged seals and stamps, forms of documents necessary for the legalization of illegal stay of foreign citizens in Russia, as well as other items relevant for the investigation of the criminal case were found.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 322.1 “Organization of Illegal Migration” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.