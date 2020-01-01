Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption together with colleagues from the Tyumen, Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions, suppressed the activities of a group, whose participants were suspected of illegal production and sale of adulterated alcohol products.

It was preliminarily established that the line for alcohol production was located in the premises of a former furniture factory in the Chelyabinsk Region. At the enterprise there illegally lived and worked in unsanitary conditions 27 citizens of one of the Central Asian countries and 5 natives of the Republic of North Ossetia – Alanya.

The finished products were stored in warehouses located in the Kurgan and Chelyabinsk regions and sold in various constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Art. 30 of Art. 159 and Art. 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search activities, two alleged members of the group were detained by the police. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During searches in warehouse and production premises, a semi-automatic line and a hand-held machine for bottling and production of alcoholic products, as well as more than 130,000 unmarked bottles with illegally applied trademarks of various manufacturers were found. More than 15,000 liters of alcohol-containing liquid, empty glass containers, packaging material and fake labels were also seized.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining the accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.