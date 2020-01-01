Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tashtagolsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against a 48-year-old local resident. He is charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”.

The investigation found that the defendant in March 2020 ordered three of his workers to cut down trees in the Altamashsky District Forestry. At the same time, he did not have a permit to cut the forest in the area. As a result, within a month and a half a total of 405 fir, birch and aspen trees were cut down by the workers. It should be noted, that part of the forest was cut down in the sanitary protection zone, where such activity is prohibited. The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 16.5 million rubles. The illegal activity was stopped during a joint raid held as part of the “Ecology” operation by officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tashtagolsky District and representatives of the Tashtagolsky Forestry territorial division of the Kuzbass Forest Complex Department.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tashtagolsky District instituted a criminal case against the organized of the illegal forest felling. It was established that the defendant cut birch and aspen at his wife's sawmill, and later sold the wood to local residents, and firs after processing were sold to various organizations.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the Tashtagolsky city court for consideration. The indictment stipulates a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.