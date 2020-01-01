No criminal cases have been brought against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya by the Russian Federation's law enforcement agencies. Her inclusion in the database of wanted persons, posted on the website of the Russian MIA, is explained by the fact that the Main Information and Analysis Center of the Russian MIA is forming and maintaining the Interstate Information Bank, which operates under the Agreement on the Relations of the Ministries of Internal Affairs in the field of information exchange of August 3, 1992 and the Agreement on the Exchange of Information in the Fight Against Crime of May 22, 2009, concluded within the CIS. This bank is formed in accordance with the competent authorities' Regulations for the implementation of interstate search for persons, approved in 2015 by the decision of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.
