The Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Astrakhan has completed the investigation of a criminal case against residents of the Volodarsky District aged 49 and 51 charged of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It has been established that through deception and abuse of trust they have stolen 1.5 million rubles allocated as a grant under the program of support for agriculture. To this end, the defendant and his friend submitted documents containing false information to the regional Ministry of Agriculture. Thus, the man introduced himself as the head of a peasant farm, although it was not the case. The offenders, by forging signatures, made fictitious contracts for the purchase and sale of cattle, fodder and equipment.

The money received was spent not for the intended purpose, but for the repair of the house and the wedding of the defendant's daughter. The fact was revealed by officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region.

The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.