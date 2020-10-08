In the assembly hall of the Technical University, law enforcement officers organized and held a meeting with foreign students.

During the conversation, officers of the Migration Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Komsomolsk-on-Amur informed those present on changes in migration legislation in the sphere of employment. Now foreign full-time students in their spare time can work in organizations without a work permit. If a foreign national completes or stops studying at an educational organization, the employment contract between the employer and the foreign student is subject to termination. Also, issues of the legal status of foreign nationals in Russia in accordance with the current legislation have been touched upon.

In addition, law enforcement officers reminded the youth audience about administrative and criminal responsibility for violation of the legislation of the Russian Federation. Also, law enforcement officers told the students about the prevention of fraud and about the measures that should be taken to avoid falling for the tricks of criminals.

In addition, the representative of the Public Council Father Aleksis and the chairman of the local Muslim religious organization Abdulkasim Abdulloyev called on young people to respect the rights of other students, to be tolerant of each other, to improve their knowledge and to study history and culture.

At the end of the conversation, the students asked questions to the police and thanked the organizers of the event for an interesting and informative meeting.