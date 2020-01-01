“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region supported by the special unit ‘Grom’ suppressed the activities of a group, whose members are suspected of a series of thefts of expensive imported cars.

According to investigators, at night three intruders smashed the windows of foreign cars parked in the yards of the residential sector in cities of the Ivanovo Region, and penetrated inside. Then, using special equipment, they reprogrammed electronic systems of the cars and stole them.

Later the cars were transported to the city of Rodniki in the Ivanovo region, where the suspects lived. There, in a specially equipped garage, they changed the identification numbers of vehicles for subsequent sale.

Investigators of the territorial internal affairs bodies instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of two of them, the third is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During the searches, false registration plates were seized from the detainees, as well as equipment for hacking and recoding of electronic systems.

To date, six stolen vehicles have been found by police. The defendants moved on two of them, two more were in their garages, and the rest were found abandoned in deserted places.

Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.