Dear Valentina Ivanovna!

Dear Senators!

First of all, I would like to thank you for inviting me to speak at the Upper House of the Federal Assembly in the framework of the “Government hour”.

And not just for that. The latest example is the budget allocation for the upcoming period to organize a data processing center. Thanks to the position of the Federation Council, Valentina Ivanovna’s personal participation, the funds have been allocated.

The topic planned for the discussion is quite voluminous and covers a number of areas. Taking into account the time limit, I will focus on the main results of our activities.

***

Improving the unified state system for the prevention of crime and other offences has been made a priority by the Russian Federation's National Security Strategy.

The adoption of the relevant federal law, which defined the conceptual basis of this work, significantly increased the level of its organization, the scope of the activities and their effectiveness.

Coordination of the activities of the actors in the crime prevention system in the field is provided by specialized inter-agency commissions.

In total, about five thousand of them have been formed.

At the federal level, this function is entrusted to the Government's Commission for the Prevention of Offenses.

Its meetings are held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the participation of representatives of interested agencies.

Problematic issues of organization of work in this area are discussed. Measures to improve it, including in the legislative plane, are being defined.

An important step has been the transfer of the authority to draw up administrative protocols on violations stipulated by regional laws to our staff.

The relevant agreements have been concluded in forty-two constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Three more are in the final stage of preparation.

The necessary conditions have been created for the organization of activities of public formations of law enforcement profile and voluntary people's squads.

The regions have established the legal basis for their work.

In total, about nine hundred and seventy thousand citizens were involved in the protection of public order this year.

With their participation, almost two thousand eight hundred persons who had committed crimes were detained.

More than one hundred and thirty thousand administrative offences have been suppressed.

Let me remind you that the rule of law and public security is classified as a joint task of the Russian Federation and its constituent entities.

To date, each of them has developed and implemented state and municipal law enforcement programs.

We have repeatedly listened to the reports of heads of regions at the meetings of the Government Commission.

We also made recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the measures taken here.

We were very attentive to how the performance indicators for such programs were developed.

The state of their resource support was analyzed.

I would like to note that at the end of last year, the amount of funding in the Republic of Tatarstan, Perm and Krasnodar territories, Volgograd, Kemerovo and a number of other regions has increased significantly.

However, in some cases we record a reduction in funding of preventive measures. For example, in Altai there is a 4 times reduction, in Dagestan a reduction by 2.7 times.

Currently, the constituent entities are in the process of forming their budgets.

It is important that the practice of reducing allocations for this purpose should not get spread even in difficult financial circumstances.

Moreover, the systemic approach developed over the years generally yields positive results.

I will provide figures in the context of specific directions of activity.

The achievement of the Ministry's goals is facilitated by the use of the law enforcement segment of the “Secure City” hardware and software complex.

The number of settlements in which it operates is increasing every year.

In total, more than three hundred thousand video surveillance cameras have been deployed, half of which are in places of mass stay of citizens.

As a result, at present, like in the last year, there is a decrease in the number of crimes committed in the streets and a decrease in the degree of their public danger.

Preventive measures place considerable emphasis on individual preventive work with persons prone to criminal behavior.

In total, about three hundred and seventy thousand citizens of this category are registered by the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Most of them are under the control of police precinct officers.

It is largely thanks to their efforts, that the number of grave and especially grave domestic crimes has been decreasing for several years already.

Including murders and facts of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

The number of criminal acts committed under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as by persons with a criminal record, is decreasing.

Dear senators, you represent the constituent entities of our country.

I would be grateful if you become guides in the implementation of the highly sought-after changes important for all of us, provided for by the 241st Federal Law. I am referring to the possibility of providing municipal housing to police precinct officers. Local governments now have been assigned with such a right.

I hope that with your support in the near future they will be actively applying this law.

Minors from so-called risk groups were in the focus of attention of all the agencies concerned, including the internal affairs authorities.

In cooperation with government agencies and public organizations, specialized events of the general prevention profile were organized.

Opportunities provided by socially oriented youth associations are being actively used.

Thus, last year, the guys who are registered with us, participated for the first time in the summer youth-army shifts and squads.

Through joint efforts, the situation with juvenile delinquency has been improved in recent years.

The specifics of the tasks facing the internal affairs bodies were seriously influenced by the introduction of restrictions related to the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

During the quarantine period, the personnel worked in an intensified mode.

Within the powers granted, police officers monitored compliance with self-isolation rules.

Including that of the persons arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation.

Violators were dealt with in accordance with administrative and criminal law.

The closure of borders between states has made it difficult to deport foreign nationals staying in specialized institutions.

In these circumstances, in cooperation with the agencies concerned, additional measures have been taken to expel persons of this category, including the organization of international charter flights.

I should say that the topic of domestic violence has attracted increased public attention against the backdrop of the pandemic.

This is not the first year we have been working to solve this problem.

It has been discussed several times at meetings of the Government Commission on the Prevention of Offenses. The previous time was in March this year.

All interested bodies are focused on implementing the set of measures to reduce the risks of domestic conflicts.

The heads of the regions are recommended to consider the creation of crisis centers to provide comprehensive assistance to the victims.

At the same time, the police have increased their targeted work with persons on preventive registers.

We are constantly monitoring the situation, and I can say that in the past eight months the number of registered offences in this area has decreased by almost 3%.

I would like to emphasize that the internal affairs bodies are ready to respond to every report of domestic violence.

However, for various reasons, victims do not always turn to the police, because of their unwillingness to start official proceedings. And sometimes, even if they have turned to the police, the next day they ask to stop the check.

Road safety issues have been addressed in cooperation with executive authorities at all levels.

A number of important laws have been adopted in this area.

In particular, the responsibility of drivers who have fled the scene of road accidents in which people have been injured or killed has been tightened.

State standards for traffic management have been introduced.

Changes have been made to the legislation on the admission of citizens to driving vehicles and on the drivers’ compliance with the established regime of work and recreation.

The development of the system of automatic registration of Traffic Rules violations has continued.

Today it includes twenty thousand complexes.

In the areas of their operation, there has been a decrease in the total number of incidents and the severity of their consequences.

This year, almost five hundred emergency-dangerous road segments have been eliminated.

As a result, there is a steady downward trend in the number of traffic accidents.

There were committed fewer accidents involving drivers in a state of intoxication.

The effectiveness of crime prevention is closely linked to measures of state control in the area of migration.

We continue to work on improving the industry legislation.

Issues of registration and de-registration of foreign nationals at the place of stay, as well as their registration at their place of residence, have been more clearly regulated.

The responsibility of the host for fictitious registration and registration has been increased.

In January-June, during the inspections, about two hundred and forty thousand protocols on administrative violations in the migration sphere were drawn up. 19,000 people have been expelled from the Russian Federation.

The measures taken have had a positive impact on the migration situation in the country.

There has been a downward trend in the illegal migration.

The number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in Russia has decreased.

Significant efforts have been focused on countering extremism in all its manifestations.

Dialogue with diaspora, religious and other interested organizations has been continued in order to strengthen inter-ethnic and interfaith harmony.

The internet, which is used in most of extremist crimes committed, remains the object of our constant attention.

Since the beginning of the year, at the initiative of the Russian MIA, there has been blocked the access to thirty-two thousand resources containing calls for racial or religious hostility and engaged in the recruitment into the ranks of radical organizations.

Two thousand and seven hundred materials found by courts to be extremist have been removed.

However, it is impossible to protect young people from the influence of extremist propaganda only by blocking banned content.

A comprehensive approach is needed to counter the spread of destructive youth subcultures.

Now a few words on the operational and investigative and criminal-procedural activities in general.

This year, almost seven hundred thousand crimes were solved by all law enforcement agencies. More than eighty percent of them - by the internal affairs authorities.

Rates of solving cases of murders, intentional inflictions of serious harm to health, brigandage and robberies remain consistently high.

However, the overall crime solving rate was negatively affected by the sharp increase in the number of IT-based encroachments and the objective difficulty of identifying those involved in their commitment.

The share of cyber-crime in the total array is increasing and has reached twenty-three percent.

The increase in the number of such illegal acts is not the result of the citizens credulity only, but is also caused by security gaps on the part of banking institutions, including the leak of customer data.

It is obvious that this situation requires closer attention of credit organizations.

Strengthening the country's economic security remains a strategically important area.

In January-August of this year, internal affairs authorities documented 85% of the total number of economic crimes and about eighty percent - of corruption crimes, identified by all law enforcement agencies.

Together with the Prosecutor General's Office, unified approaches have been formed to counter the theft and misuse of budget funds.

Increased control over their expenditure, including in the implementation of national projects, was facilitated by granting relevant field units the access to the Electronic Budget system.

Now we have the opportunity to monitor on-line the ongoing transfers.

This year, almost two thousand crimes related to the misuse of allocated appropriations have been identified.

Measures were taken to improve inter-agency cooperation aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the suppression of offences in the banking sphere.

Among other things, amendments to the Federal Law On Banks and Banking have been prepared.

As part of the implementation of the State Anti-Drug Policy Strategy, main efforts were aimed at countering organized drug crime, which is transnational in nature.

To block the channels of smuggling of banned and controlled substances, as well as to eliminate the internal raw material base, a number of comprehensive operational and preventive measures, including at the interstate level, have been carried out.

Since the beginning of the year, 139 laboratories, mostly producing synthetic drugs, have been liquidated. This is a year's growth of 43%.

In total, about thirty thousand drug crimes were detected during this period. Twelve tons of banned substances were seized, 10 tons of them were seized by the police.

Against the background of the general increase in the number of illegal acts committed with the use of IT technologies, a similar trend is observed in the field of drug trafficking.

In particular, last year the number of such facts, suppressed by us, increased by 30%.

In the current year - it has already increased by more than 60%.

They are mainly related to the illicit sale of drugs.

Taking into account the urgency of this problem, a year ago a specialized department was created in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It has been assigned with responsibility for organizing a set of measures to counter the drug threat on the Internet.

Similar units have been formed in the territorial bodies of the agency.

Speaking at this forum, I would like to raise an issue that has been discussed for a number of years.

We are talking about the existing practice of initiating criminal cases against unidentified distributors in the absence of the drug itself, as well as information about the circumstances of its sale.

A significant amount of operational and investigative efforts are being made to conduct preliminary investigations, although most of these materials have no judicial perspective.

The Ministry has drafted a law that will allow to solve this problem.

In June, it was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading.

We count here on the assistance of the deputy corps and senators.

***

In conclusion, I would like to thank the distinguished members of the Federation Council, especially the relevant committees, for their fruitful cooperation and support for our legislative initiatives.

Since the beginning of 2019, more than one hundred and ten joint events have been held in various formats.

More than two hundred and twenty federal laws affecting the interests of the internal affairs bodies have been approved.

We look forward to further constructive interaction.

Thank you for your attention.

Ready to answer your questions.