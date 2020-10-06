Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region have completed an investigation of a criminal case against members of an organized criminal group engaged in illegal logging on a particularly large scale.

In August 2019, the police identified an illegal lumberjack site in the Bohansky District. In the course of subsequent operational and investigative actions, the detectives found a number of additional illegal logging sites on the territory of the Irkutsk Region. As a result of a complex of operational-search measures and investigative actions, the police revealed an organized group involved in the theft of biological resources.

According to investigators, the group operated under the guidance of a 36-year-old resident of the Bohansky District. The volume of forest cut down in less than a year exceeds 370 cubic meters. According to expert assessment, the damage caused to the forest fund of the Russian Federation by the activities of the offenders exceeded 2.4 million rubles.

Police officers inspected more than 40 hectares of forest to collect evidence. Searches were carried out in homes and wood processing and shipment sites. During the investigation it was established that the defendants had been taking secrecy measures, they put up a patrol near the logging site and warned by radio their accomplices in case of danger. In the course of the searches, the police seized and placed to a fine-parking 8 trucks and cars with a total value of 6 million rubles. In addition, chainsaws, radio stations, mobile phones and documentation were included as material evidence into materials of the case.

The investigation collected 53 volumes of criminal cases against 14 members of the organized criminal group. Criminal cases, instituted against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, have now been submitted to the Bohansky Court for a decision.