According to the materials of the inspection conducted by the Russian Federal Security Service's Department for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the investigative unit for organized crime of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

Preliminarily, it was established that falsified alcoholic products, subject to mandatory marking with federal special stamps, were purchased and stored for further sale in metal containers at different addresses in the city of Yakutsk. Operatives detained one of the alleged suspects in an attempt to sell a consignment of falsified alcohol-containing products.

As a result of the operational search measures, operatives seized more than 20,000 bottles of fake vodka of various brands. The total value of the alcoholic products exceeded 7.5 million rubles.

Within the framework of the criminal investigation there were appointed a number of necessary expert studies.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the indicated illegal activity are being carried out.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.