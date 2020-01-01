The head of an enterprise providing electricity to consumers made a statement to the MIA of Russia Division for Vorkuta that an unknown person illegally connected to the electricity grid and was actually committing theft of electricity.

During the operational activities criminal investigators identified the resourceful citizen. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1982. It was established that the man had arranged the connection of his garage to the electrical network of an apartment building.

As a result, the defendant consumed electricity in the absence of a duly signed contract for the sale of the resource in retail markets. The damage to the enterprise amounted to 799 thousand rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 1 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust”. The preventive measure selected against the resident of Vorkuta was a recognizance of non-exit.

The criminal investigation continues.