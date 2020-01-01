As a result of operational search measures, police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Ramenskoye” detained on suspicion of theft a 41-year-old native of the Volgograd Region and three local residents aged 24.

It was established that the offenders at night, dressed in jackets with hoods and gloves, entered the mobile phone salon located in Bronnitsy, from where they stole 14 mobile phones and cash. The total damage amounted to about 1.5 million rubles.

Based on this fact, Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

After examining the CCTV footage at the outlet, the police identified the suspects in the unlawful act and detained them at their places of residence. They were former employees of the store.

The women explained that they had entered the premises unhindered using duplicate keys, which they had made while still working in the salon.

During searches of the apartments of the detainees, the stolen money and telephones were found and seized.

With respect to the three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for one of the suspects.