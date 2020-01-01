The day before, at about 23:00, a local resident contacted the duty-unit of police division in Berezovsky. She reported her 11-year-old son missing. He left home while his mother was bathing the younger child. For several hours the parents tried to find the boy on their own, but to no avail.

The Police immediately launched a search. Patrol officers checked yards and streets, officers of the juvenile unit interviewed friends and classmates of the young resident of Berezovsky, examined places he could possibly visit. As a result, within an hour, the juvenile inspectors found the schoolboy.

The police conducted a preventive conversation with the boy, took him to his place of residence and handed him over to his parents.