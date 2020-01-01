“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region detained three members of a group suspected of illegal production and sale of counterfeit special stamps for tobacco products.

The clandestine printing house was located in the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk on the ground floor of a private house belonging to one of the offenders. During the examination of the premises, the police found and seized cliches for embossment, more than 11 million fake special stamps, more than 30 million blanks, as well as equipment for manufacturing fakes.

It was established that the defendants sold the goods in bulk to individuals in Moscow and the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, the budget of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of more than 10 million rubles.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 5 of Article 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspects, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region, one of them with a criminal record, have been detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish possible accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.