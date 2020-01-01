“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained two local residents suspected of thefts from cars.

According to the available information, the offenders acted according to a pre-designed pattern. They watched female drivers, who for a few minutes parked cars near kindergartens, schools, shops and left personal belongings inside the vehicle. Taking advantage of the moment, the suspects used a special scanner to turn off the alarm and stole valuables and money from the car.

Operatives organized ambushes in the places where the thieves could appear. Soon the accomplices following the usual pattern opened a foreign car, the owner of which went to kindergarten for her child. They got inside the vehicle and stole a purse with money and bank cards left behind, and were detained by police officers red-handed. It turned out that the accomplices had been repeatedly prosecuted for committing property crimes.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk initiated 11 criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court applied to the suspects a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police.

The Russian MIA received a letter of gratitude from the residents of Novokuznetsk, who had suffered from the actions of the offenders. They expressed their sincere gratitude to police officers for their high professionalism and impeccable performance of their duties,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.