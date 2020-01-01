A local resident made a statement on the attack to the police division (Prikubansky District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The complainant explained to the police that three unidentified men had entered his homestead, attacked him and, threatening him with a knife, demanded that all available money and valuables were given to them. Having stolen from the safe gold earrings and cash in the amount of more than 1 million 300,000 rubles, the offenders fled.

Police officers who had arrived at the address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses, examined recordings of CCTV installed in the area where the offense had been committed, and established the state registration number of the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling.

As a result of the search operations, on suspicion of committing a robbery attack criminal investigation officers detained on one of the streets of the regional center a 23-year-old visitor from the neighboring republic, and later his accomplices – two local residents aged 30 and 43. The offenders were taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the men disposed of the stolen money at their discretion, the jewelry was handed over to the pawnshop.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to twelve years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the men.