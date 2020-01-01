Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division “Leninsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against a 23-year-old local resident. He was charged with committing 31 crimes under parts 1 and 2 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

In March of this year, while conducting search operations officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region detained a suspect in a series of frauds. During a search of his home, the investigative team found mobile phones, bank cards and computer equipment, which, according to the investigation, were used by the attacker in the commission of crimes.

The investigation found that the defendant placed on the Internet ads on the issue of money loans to citizens with any credit history. He requested mandatory payment of “insurance”, account maintenance and other expenses from potential customers. However, immediately after the transfer of the required amount, the borrowers were “blacklisted”. Using that scheme, he deceived 31 people from 25 regions of Russia. The total amount of the damage caused by him exceeded 250,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court. The indictment stipulates a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.