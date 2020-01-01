Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) revealed the fact of abuse of authority by an official of one of the municipalities of the Ust-Aldansky District.

It has been established that the official, in violation of the norms established by the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, with the aim of inclusion in the republican targeted program “Relocation of citizens from the emergency housing stock in 2019-2025” with implementation scheduled for 2019, provided the district administration with false information about residential premises in emergency houses, which have actually been abandoned since 1999. Subsequently, on the basis of the submitted documents, those houses were included in the list of objects for resettlement of inhabitants and funds were allocated from the federal budget in the amount of more than 23 million rubles for the purchase of housing in a new apartment building.

According to the materials of the police inspection, the Churapchinsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigation Administration or the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of authority”.

At present, within the framework of the criminal case investigative actions are being carried out in aimed at collecting and consolidating the evidence base. The investigation is ongoing.