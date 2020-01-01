The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal investigation of the criminal case instituted against two local residents, aged 24 and 30, on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the young man and his wife, who was an accountant for the garage at the local bakery, took advantage of her official position and illegally got hold of fuel cards intended to refuel the organization's official cars. The defendants then refueled their Mercedes-Benz car and other vehicles for six months, using the company's fuel cards for payment.

As a result of the defendants' illegal activities, more than 36,000 liters of diesel fuel and more than 6.5 thousand liters of gasoline were stolen.

The total damage caused to the bakery by the actions of the defendants, has exceeded 1.8 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking of non-exit and proper conduct has been chosen for the offenders.

The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.