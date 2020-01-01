“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts of the capital, liquidated a clandestine laboratory in which a drug, mephedrone, was produced.

As a result of operational and search activities in the village of Belousovo of the Novofedorovskoye settlement of Moscow, the police detained a citizen suspected of organizing the illegal activities.

It should be noted that the necessary ingredients were purchased for the production of the prohibited substance, as well as laboratory equipment, which could be used to produce up to 50 kilograms of mephedrone per month. Including the “chemical reactor” – a special unit to improve the quality of drugs produced.

Ads for the sale of drugs were placed in illegal on-line stores. Prohibited substances were handed over to customers in a non-contact way, through caches arranged in forests.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During the search, more than 18 kilograms of mephedrone, which is about 90,000 single doses, more than 15 kilograms of precursors and chemical reagents, as well as laboratory equipment and personal protective means were seized.

The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.