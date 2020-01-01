“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo, supported by Rosgvardia officers, detained three alleged members of the group involved in staging car accidents.

It was preliminarily established that in order to implement their criminal scheme, the offenders chose segments of the road not equipped with video surveillance cameras, purposefully looked for elderly drivers, and then staged a traffic accident with their participation.

During the auto-maneuvering process, one of the suspects threw at the car of a potential victim an object creating a sound effect of a blow. After stopping, the accomplices distracted the driver, rubbed the body of his vehicle with sandpaper and made claims about the allegedly committed traffic accident, showing the damaged in advance side mirror of their car.

According to the investigation, one of the defendants played the roles of a traffic police inspector and an insurance agent, with whom the victim was connected by phone. First, the false traffic policeman told the victim about his responsibility for the allegedly committed offense, threatening to seize his driver's license and suggesting that they settle the case at the site of the accident. Then the pseudo insurance agent named to the pensioner the amount required to repair the vehicle. Another accomplice, a 60-year-old woman, posing as an enterprise CEO hurrying to an important meeting, asked to expedite the settlement of the issue before the arrival of the police.

After receiving the money, the offenders fled the scene.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects of committed unlawful acts were detained. The police seized the car used to carry out the criminal intent.

Criminal cases have been initiated against the defendants by the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Domodedovo Urban District on the grounds of a crime under part. 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders.

According to preliminary information, the suspects are involved in committing three illegal acts.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken out to identify possible accomplices, as well as the involvement of the detainees in the commission of similar crimes,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.