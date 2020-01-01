The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pravoberezhny District received a statement from a resident of Beslan born in 1968 who had become a victim of fraud. The man said that a resident of Vladikavkaz born in 1984, got into his confidence and after learning about his health problems, promised to help him in getting a disability pension. The victim trusted the offender and gave her 300,000 rubles. That was the amount she had asked for her services.

For several months, the woman managed to string the victim, convincing him that it was a slow procedure. After a while, the victim realized that he was dealing with a fraudster and turned to law enforcement bodies.

The police identified the suspect and found out that she had previously been prosecuted for a similar crime. During the investigation, operatives established her involvement in three other similar crimes. From each victim, the resident of Vladikavkaz received 300,000 rubles, thus earning more than a million rubles. During the search operations, the police detained the suspect, she confessed to the crime, explaining that her thirst for easy profit pushed her to that step. The offender spent the stolen money on personal needs.

Criminal investigation into this fact cases was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”.