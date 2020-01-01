Officers of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Petrozavodsk revealed a fact of organizing illegal migration. The police found, that a 65-year-old woman, from December 2018 to February 2020, for the purpose of obtaining material benefits, assisted foreign citizens in getting documents necessary for their stay in the territory of the Russian Federation. The pensioner fictitiously put on the register at the place of her residence four citizens of CIS countries. She also entered into employment contracts with them, but the registered citizens did not carry out any work in the place of her residence.
Thus, the resident of Petrozavodsk violated the norms of the criminal law.
She was found guilty of four crimes by the Petrozavodsky City Court. The woman was sentenced to one year and seven months imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of one year.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.