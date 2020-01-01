Officers of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Petrozavodsk revealed a fact of organizing illegal migration. The police found, that a 65-year-old woman, from December 2018 to February 2020, for the purpose of obtaining material benefits, assisted foreign citizens in getting documents necessary for their stay in the territory of the Russian Federation. The pensioner fictitiously put on the register at the place of her residence four citizens of CIS countries. She also entered into employment contracts with them, but the registered citizens did not carry out any work in the place of her residence.

Thus, the resident of Petrozavodsk violated the norms of the criminal law.

She was found guilty of four crimes by the Petrozavodsky City Court. The woman was sentenced to one year and seven months imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of one year.