On the night of October 2, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Syktyvkar received a report from a local resident about a conflict with her husband and a threat to the safety of young children. Two patrol officers and a juvenile inspector were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When the police arrived to the address, indicated by the woman, they found her husband in an inadequate condition. They led out of the apartment the children born in 2014 and 2017, their mother and grandmother, whom the juvenile inspector accompanied to relatives. Patrol officers remained in the apartment to determine the cause of the family incident.

During the conversation, the man suddenly sprayed gas from a gas can, snatched a knife and attacked the police. As a result, Senior Sergeant of Police Aleksandr Palshin died on the spot, and Lieutenant of Police Oleg Vysochansky was seriously injured. The offender then committed suicide. Currently, Oleg Vysochansky is hospitalized, doctors are fighting for his life.

Senior Sergeant of Police Aleksandr Palshin was born in 1992 in Syktyvkar. He began his service in internal affairs bodies in 2013 as a policeman of platoon of the non-departmental security division of Syktyvkar. He was married and had two children born in 2014 and 2015.

The Russian MIA expressed deep condolences to the family and friends of Aleksandr Palshin, who had died while performing his official duty. His family will be provided with all the necessary assistance.