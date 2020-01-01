GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation of the criminal case instituted by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Krasnodar against a 37-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the head of a construction company, attracted as investments the funds of 129 shareholders under the guise of building an apartment building in the village of Olginka, Tuapsinsky District. However, the defendant did not fulfill his obligations, the construction object was not completed and was not commissioned, the money received was disposed of at his discretion. As a result of those illegal actions of the offender the total damage to the victims exceeded 226 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.