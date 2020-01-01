“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, suppressed the activities of a criminal community whose members were suspected of contactless distribution of synthetic drugs through the Internet. Nineteen people were detained.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, operatives of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region and officers of the regional department of the FSB of Russia identified a group specializing in the illegal distribution of narcotics through “caches”.

The operatives, supported by the special force unit “Grom” of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, detained 12 men and seven women living in the city of Ryazan, as well as in the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Vladimir regions. There were two couples among them. The other defendants were not personally acquainted with each other and communicated with the use of conspiracy measures through the Internet.

Three suspects had previous convictions for theft and robbery, and four for offences associated with drug-trafficking.

During the examination of their dwellings, vehicles and caches in the Ryazan, Moscow and Rostov regions, the police seized a total of six kilograms of 700 grams of the synthetic narcotic.

Criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for nine detainees. Eight accomplices are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, and two others are under house arrest. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.