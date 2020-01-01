“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained members of an organized group, who were suspected of theft of elderly people funds under the guise of free warranty service of plastic windows and PVC structures.

It was preliminary established that the offenders carried out illegal activities from March 2018 to September 2020. The alleged organizer of the group, being the director of a company, passed on to his subordinates information with the addresses and telephone numbers of elderly local residents. Managers called customers and offered them a free diagnostics of plastic windows. When the customers agreed, false experts went to the place. After inspecting the window structure, they reported the need to replace the fittings or install additional elements. It should be noted that, the cost of consumables was overstated by more than ten times.

Then the suspects, distracting the owners of the apartments, with the help of a special key discreetly removed the sash of the window or door. Presenting that as an evidence of damage and emergency state of the structure, they thus forced the victims to pay for repairs.

In addition, when persuading the victims to use their services, the scammers called the manager and pretended to ask for a discount for customers on the basis of non-existent government programs for veterans and disabled people. Often they took from pensioners the money set aside for funerals. And those who did not have cash with them were accompanied to banking organizations in private cars.

To give a look of legitimacy to their actions, the members of the group entered into contracts with citizens in which they referred to the work that had not been actually performed. In addition, they secretly produced audio and video recordings of meetings, which confirmed the allegedly voluntary nature of the transactions.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search measures, 16 suspects, residents of the Penza Region and the Republic of Mordovia, were detained. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of four of the suspects, two were placed under house arrest, while the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

According to preliminary data, at least 40 people suffered from the actions of the offenders, and the total amount of damage exceeded 1.3 million rubles.

“The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.