The investigation of the criminal case against a resident of the city of Saratov, suspected of selling unmarked alcoholic products, has been completed by the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region.

In the private house of the defendant, the police together with officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department in the Saratov Region found and seized 43,436 bottles of counterfeit alcohol products.

In addition, the man stored 22,170 unmarked bottles of alcohol in the warehouses located in the Kirovsky District of Saratov. According to the investigation, the defendant sold counterfeit products to private individuals.

At present, the materials of the criminal case, initiated on the grounds of crimes provided by paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171, part 1 of Article 180, part 4 of Article 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.