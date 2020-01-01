The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal cases initiated on the basis of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, parts 2, 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 1 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the case file, three previously convicted residents of Chelyabinsk born in 1984, 1986 and 1991, as part of an organized group, stole the money of gullible citizens by deception.

The organizer of the criminal business was one of the offenders, serving a sentence in prison, who had involved in the commission of crimes of his brother and friend with criminal record. He also played the major role in the fraud. Using various cell phone numbers, the defendant called residents of Chelyabinsk and reported knowingly false information that relatives of citizens were the culprits of a traffic accident. In order to compensate victims for the harm caused and to resolve the issue of exemption from criminal responsibility, he asked for a money contribution. In addition, changing his voice, which was established by conducted phonoscopic examinations, the offender answered the calls of the victims posing as a representative of law enforcement agencies and offered to give him various sums as compensation.

Two other accomplices purchased and transferred mobile phones with various SIM cards, got bank cards issued to third parties, took money left by the victims in the agreed places and credited them to electronic payment instruments.

It was established that the defendants fraudulently stole in total about 1.6 million rubles from 70 citizens.

During the investigation, the citizen was held in custody.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is over, the indictment approved by the prosecutor's office has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.