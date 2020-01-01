The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Artem has completed the investigation into criminal cases initiated in connection with the thefts committed in the territory of Artem and Vladivostok. There were two defendants in the criminal cases.

They were charged of illegal actions under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 1 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the duty-unit of the police division in the city of Artem started receiving statements of citizens about penetration into the salons of vehicles. There were no signs of a break-in. The offenders used a codegrabber- a special electronic device designed to overcome the car's security system. They stole money, identity documents, keys to apartments.

As a result of operational search activities the suspects were identified. Criminal investigation officers detained two men born in 1980. One was a resident of Artem who had been repeatedly prosecuted for theft, robbery and fraud. The other was a resident of the village of Kavalerovo who also had problems with the law.

The suspects were taken to the police division, where they confessed to the crime.

Last July, a 40-year-old resident of Artem was in Lenin Square. Taking advantage of the fact that no one was watching his actions, he used technical means intended for reading the signal of car alarms, and turned off the alarm system on the Toyota Witz car. Having penetrated into the car, he stole money and keys to the apartment, as well as photographed the registration page of the passport left behind by the owner of the car.

On the same day, the offender suggested to an acquaintance to commit a burglary. In the evening they arrived in the Cosmonauts' street. One remained in the street watching the situation. The other, using the key stolen earlier, entered the victim's home, where he stole jewelry worth in total 190,000 rubles, and stole also a bank card, from which he subsequently withdrew 37,000 rubles.

Another resident of Artem also suffered from the illegal activities of the defendants. In the evening, following the already familiar scheme, one of the offenders penetrated a Toyota East car, from where he stole a passport and keys to the apartment. After that, having entered into a criminal conspiracy, the friends committed the theft of jewelry from the apartment worth in total 443,000 rubles.

The investigation of criminal cases has been completed. During the investigation, the defendants were proved to be involved in 13 episodes of illegal activities in the territory of Artem and Vladivostok.

The criminal cases with the indictment approved by the prosecutor have been submitted to the Artemovsky city court of the Primorsky Territory for consideration on the merits.

Sanction of this article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.