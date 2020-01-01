Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation found that between the two organizations there had been concluded an agreement for the lease of three commercial premises, providing for the payment of the respective rent in a non-cash form.

According to the law enforcement officers, the defendant, being an official of one of the offices of the organization renting out the premises, notified the representative of the other party that in addition to the amount specified in the contract, it allegedly provided for an additional monthly cash payment.

The tenant, believing that the landlord had a system of double payments, from March 2012 to December 2016, along with non-cash payment, handed the defendant cash, the total amount of which for the entire period amounted to more than 17 million rubles. The woman subsequently disposed of the money obtained in that way at her discretion.

Upon completion of the necessary procedural actions, the criminal case is going to be sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.