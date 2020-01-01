Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyrsky District have completed the investigation of a criminal case against the ex-director of a bank charged with the theft of 3.3 million rubles belonging to an individual entrepreneur.

In July 2020, an individual entrepreneur born in 1975 turned to the police duty-unit with a statement that unknown people had stolen more than 3.3 million rubles from his bank account.

During the search operations, the police found out that a 49-year-old bank manager was involved in the theft. The investigation found that the suspect had access to the accounts of the northerner and for a long time had been conducting various operations in it. Subsequently, the woman came up with an intention to steal the man's funds, after which she transferred various amounts of victim’s money to the account of her relative, whose card was in her use. As a result, the victim suffered a damage in the amount of over 3 million 300 thousand rubles. During the investigation, the offender was relieved of her position and partially reimbursed the stolen money.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyrsky District initiated a criminal case against the resident of Dudinka, born in 1971, on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to the Dudinsky District Court for consideration on the merits.