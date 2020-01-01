“Operators of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the Novgorod Region and the FSB of Russia officers detained two suspects in the theft of an icon, an altar cross and other valuables from the Valdai Holy Virgin Svyatoozersky monastery,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The audacious crime was committed on the night of the first of September. Two offenders sailed to the island in a boat, made a dig under the gate and penetrated the territory of the ancient monastery. Then, breaking the window, they got into the temple and stole the altar holy cross, gold items and the Iver icon of the Holy Virgin, which in 2001 was donated to the monastery by the President of the Russian Federation.

“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Valdaisky District of the Novgorod Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Articles 158 and 164 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police established that two residents of the city of Volkhov, Leningrad Region, could be involved in that unlawful act. The suspects were detained simultaneously at the addresses of residence. One of them was previously convicted for committing grievous crimes.

During the searches, some of the stolen items were found, including the altar cross and the Iver icon of the Holy Virgin, which were hidden in the garage of one of the defendants. In the near future the relics will be returned to the monastery. In addition, vehicles, tools and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case have been seized.

Currently the operatives implement measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful act,” Irina Volk noted.