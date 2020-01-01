According to the police, the offenders fictitiously registered more than a thousand foreign citizens with the migration register.

Today, on September 30, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA, together with GA investigators and with the support of the Rosgvardia, conducted a series of large-scale searches in the framework of a criminal case instituted on September 21 under Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, on the fact of organizing illegal migration.

According to the operational data, the group participants, natives of one of the Central Asian states, taking advantage of their lack of knowledge of the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, provided migrants with consultancy services and produced falsified documents necessary for stay in the territory of the Russian Federation. The offenders entered false information about the receiving party and the address of the migration registration with further inclusion of false information in the application for registration/reissue of patents for temporary employment.

According to operational information, the cost of a package of documents for a foreign citizen ranged from 24 to 28 thousand rubles. More than 100 citizens of CIS countries were supplied monthly with fictitious documents. In total, according to the police, more than 1,000 foreign citizens were fictitiously registered with the migration register and a criminal income of more than 50 million rubles was received.

Police officers conducted 35 searches of the residences of the alleged members of the group and of the offices of the organizations. Documents, stamps and seals, documents of various organizations, money in an amount of more than 15 million rubles were seized. Three alleged participants in the illegal activities were taken to the police for procedural actions as suspects.