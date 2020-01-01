Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Voronezh Region suppressed the misappropriation of funds totaling more than 2.5 million rubles by a 24-year-old local resident.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the suspect in 2020, being a materially responsible person in a trading organization, systematically stole the employer's money. To do this, she made money transfers to the settlement account she needed. She disposed of the stolen money in the amount of over 2.5 million rubles at her discretion.

A criminal case has been instituted against the defendant by the criminal investigation division for the Leninsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for Voronezh on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.