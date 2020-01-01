The investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Division for the Kirovsky District of Tomsk has completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 41-year-old resident of Omsk accused of committing 25 crimes under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Between July and September 2020, 25 residents of the Tomsk Region contacted the police with statements of theft of money from bank accounts.

According to the investigation, the defendant, while at home in Omsk, called the phone numbers, which she took on the Internet site, where ads for the sale of goods were placed. The woman introduced herself as a bank employee and informed people that there was an unauthorized attempt to withdraw money from their bank card, then persuaded them to give her confidential information of the card holder - for ensuring the safety of money. After receiving the card data, she was able to remotely manage the accounts and cards of the victims. The defendant entered the internet site, through which one could transfer money from card to card or from card to phone number. She then entered the bank card details, the amount of the transfer and asked the victims to name the code from the sms-message. And the amount specified in the order was transferred to the account of her friend living in Kurgan, or to a phone number.

Her friend, unaware that she was involved in a fraudulent scheme, transferred the received money back to the defendant. After all, the friend explained to her that the money was transferred by debtors. The defendant pleaded guilty in full. The total material damage exceeded 200,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal cases have been merged into one proceeding and together with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office have been sent to the Kirovsky District Court of Tomsk for consideration on the merits.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the defendant.