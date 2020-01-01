The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Istra received statements from couriers of one of the electronics stores that when they had arrived to the village of Leonovo to deliver an order, unknown people inflicted bodily harm on them and tried to steal from the car a box of phones (8 pieces). The total damage amounted to more than 700 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational search activities, three Central Asians aged between 22 and 25 were identified and taken to the police duty-unit on suspicion of committing the crime.

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects by the investigator of the investigative department on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Istrinsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.