Police officers together with investigators of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of the Federal Security Service and with the power support of the SWAT of the Administration of the Rosgvardia, conducted an operation to detain a group of persons suspected of illegally catching falconry birds, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation. Thanks to the prompt response of MIA officers and their colleagues, two birds were found and rescued, which, according to law enforcement officials, the attackers were planning to take abroad.

Operatives of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ekhirit-Bulagatsky” received information that poaching of rare birds was underway in the steppe area. Two suspects - residents of the Moscow Region and the city of Belgorod were detained and taken to the local police division. During the search of the vehicle, detectives found traps, binoculars, and pigeons used as bait. The car in which they were moving was placed on the arrest-lot.

The next day, in Irkutsk, officers of operational units of the MIA of Russia GA located three other alleged accomplices. At the moment of the penetration of the special unit of the Rosgvardia into the dwelling, one of the defendants jumped out of the second-floor window and tried to escape. He was also detained after running about a kilometer.

When inspecting the rooms, operatives found bound saker falcon and peregrine falcon in the sofa. According to reports, the offenders planned to take the birds by road outside the country, and sell them to collectors and fans of falconry. For the transportation of the birds, they could use a specially prepared box, imitating musical equipment located in the luggage compartment.

The Inquiry unit of the Investigation Administration for the Irkutsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 258.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal catching and trafficking of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources referring to the species included in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 8 years.

All the five suspects are currently taken to custody.

The birds rescued by the police were handed over to ornithologists.