“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow suppressed fraud against elderly citizens. As a result of operational-search measures, the police found that a group of persons, carrying out illegal actions against pensioners and lonely citizens, operated in the Moscow Region. Posing as employees of the recycling or evaluation department of a specialized service, the offenders visited apartments and convinced tenants that their gas stoves had defects and needed replacement. Then they offered to help in the purchase of equipment and sold gas stoves to citizens at thirty thousand rubles with their real purchase price being seven to eight thousand rubles.

Investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. 27 suspects were detained. With regard to five suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Police officers in Moscow and the Moscow Region conducted 20 searches in office, warehouse and residential premises belonging to the defendants. 270 units of large household appliances were found in one of the warehouses.

Preliminarily it was established that more than 20 citizens suffered from unlawful actions of the scammers.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspects’ illegal activities and identify other possible victims,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.