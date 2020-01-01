It was earlier reported that a criminal case against a group of citizens accused of large-scale fraud and causing grievous bodily harm was sent to court.

During the investigation, it was established that four citizens, adherents of the school of spiritual development “Your Future”, having received information that one of the “students” owned several real estate objects, a car and authorized capital in an enterprise, planned to get hold of the victim's property by deception.

Everyone in the criminal group was assigned a specific role. The common goal of the accomplices was to convince the man that he was “the chosen one”, and that his woman-partner and all material assets did not allow his spiritual growth by negatively influencing him, even causing his possible death, if he did not get rid of all that.

As a result of continuous mental and psychological influence, the man agreed to re-register all his real estate (5 non-residential premises in Omsk and districts of the region, a garage box and a cottage belonging to him and his wife), a car and a 100% stake in the authorized capital of a company) to third parties. All purchase and sale transactions were executed using his own funds, in all the cases the value of the property was understated. In addition, the defendants took possession of the victims' personal belongings - clothes and shoes, jewelry, computers and household appliances.

Thus, the amount of material damage caused to the applicant amounted to over 55 million rubles, and to her cohabitant - more than 7 million rubles. And the continuous influence on the man by the suspects caused his mental disorder, which was confirmed by the forensic medical examination.

All suspects in 2017 were detained by police in Omsk, one of them - the head of the “school” - died in 2018.

Later, the victims managed to return the real estate: its purchase and sale transactions were declared invalid by court.

In the course of the preliminary investigation, one of the defendants entered into a pre-trial agreement with the investigation, the criminal case against her was arranged into a separate proceeding and sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The Pervomaisky District Court of the city of Omsk handed down a guilty verdict to the 41-year-old Omsk woman. The court found the defendant guilty of committing crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 3 of Article 111 of the Russian Criminal Code. She was sentenced by court to an imprisonment for a term of 3 years and 10 months in a general regime penal colony.

The criminal case against two other defendants has been sent to court.