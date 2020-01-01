In the Takhtamukaysky District, the court considered a criminal case against two residents of one of the constituent entities of Russia, accused of committing a robbery attack.

The crime was registered in the winter of 2017. Then the 34-year-old head of one of the commercial firms operating in the Takhtamukaysky District turned to the police. The victim said that when leaving the office, he was attacked by two unknown persons.

Using a can of tear gas, they forcibly took away his bag, which contained funds belonging to the organization in the amount of 1.5 million rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the robbery attack.

As a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures, the detectives received information that a 50-year-old resident of Tomsk, who had previously worked in that firm, could be involved in the attack. In addition, law enforcement officers learned that he had involved in the daring crime his 30-year-old previously convicted acquaintance.

The detention operation was held at permanent places of residences of the defendants. For the purpose, the police of Adygea have established interaction with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Tomsk Region.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers collected irrefutable evidence of the involvement of those persons in the incriminated act.

Having examined the materials of the criminal case, the court found the men guilty and sentenced them to 10 and 11 years in prison, with serving the sentence in a strict regime colony.