Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Svobodnensky”, identified the persons suspected of illegal hunting and killing of a particularly valuable animal, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

The police received a message that the remains of an Amur tiger were found in a forest in the Svobodnensky District. An investigative-operational team was immediately sent to the scene.

According to preliminary information, at night two men were hunting in the vicinity of the village of Novostepnovka. One illuminated the area with a searchlight, the other held a gun ready. Noticing the glowing eyes of an animal, he made a shot. Returning to the forest in the morning, the hunters saw their prey - a wounded tiger and shot him.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Svobodnensky” initiated criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 258 and part 1 of Article 258.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

At the moment a decision on selecting a preventive measure for the suspects is being considered. Activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident continue.