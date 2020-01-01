Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia together with the ES&CC Division of the IA Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow identified a group whose members are suspected of stealing bank funds through gratuitous lending to third parties.

According to preliminary data, from February to December 2015, the former leaders of the credit institution, using their official position, issued several knowingly unrecoverable loans to commercial firms under their control.

To conceal the illegal transactions, in the period from February 2015 to March 2016, the offenders ensured the imitation of servicing those loans by partial transfers of funds from the settlement accounts of borrowers to bank accounts as repayment of interest on loans, and stole the remaining amount.

The state corporation, to which all debt obligations were transferred after the bank's license had been revoked, suffered a damage of more than 300 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The ex-head of the credit institution was detained; a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen for him.

Measures aimed at identifying all persons involved in the crime, as well as possible additional episodes of illegal activity, are continued,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.