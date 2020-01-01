“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region have detained a false operative officer suspected of kidnapping a minor.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, disguised as a police officer, “detained” the teenager, allegedly on suspicion of committing a crime. The man showed the young man a fake police ID, imaginary evidence of involvement in an unlawful act, and also drew up a fake statement of confession. The defendant forcibly detained the teenager, and demanded money from his parents for the termination of the criminal case allegedly instituted against their son.

The suspect was detained red-handed at the moment the father of the minor transferred part of the funds to him. The police seized from him a fake ID of an officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a fake criminal case, handcuffs, as well as a camera that he had been using to shoot the fictitious detention.

Currently, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region have instituted criminal proceedings against him on the grounds of the crime under part 2 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.