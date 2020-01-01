“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained four members of a group that specialized in falsifying the identification numbers of stolen vehicles.

As a result of operational search activities, the police found that two offenders had been driving stolen vehicles from the Novosibirsk Region to the Altai Territory. Their accomplice welded plates with new identification numbers into the bodywork of cars, and also attached new registration plates.

In garage boxes located in different districts of the city of Barnaul, operatives found 13 cars of various brands worth from five hundred thousand to two million rubles. Those were mainly SUVs. The study confirmed that eight cars had their identification numbers altered. According to preliminary information, the cars were thus prepared for sale in the territory of one of the neighboring countries.

During the searches, cell phones, tablets, plates with numbers, technical devices designed to change markings, state registration plates, documents for cars of various brands, as well as other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted on the basis of a crime provided for in part one of Article 326 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is carried out by the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory. A number of complex examinations have been appointed.

One of the cars has already been identified and will soon be handed over to its legal owner - a resident of the city of Novosibirsk. She thanked Criminal Investigation officers of the Altai Territory for their efficiency and professionalism,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.