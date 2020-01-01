“Eyewitnesses detained and handed over to Traffic Police officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, the suspect in unlawful seizure of a vehicle.

The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division in the Brateevo District received a message about the theft of a car parked in Brateevskaya Street. The police officers arriving at the scene established that the offender had taken advantage of the fact that the owner of a foreign car left the keys in the ignition lock and got out of the car. The suspect took the place at the wheel and started the engine. The car started to move. The owner, trying to prevent the theft, grabbed the door with his hands and, as the car picked up speed, found himself under the wheels. And the vehicle crashed into a fence.

One of the eyewitnesses held the intruder, while the others lifted the car and pulled the victim out from under it. Later he was hospitalized at one of the city's clinical hospitals.

When the police were interrogating the perpetrator of the incident, he suddenly hit one of the inspectors and tried to escape, but was detained.

Inquiry sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Brateevo District institutes a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.