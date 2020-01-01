“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Gorodishchensky District, suppressed the activities of persons suspected of illegal trade in alcohol and cigarettes with signs of counterfeiting.

It has been preliminarily established that the offenders have been operating since December 2019. They purchased large batches of unmarked alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and then sold the goods at retail outlets in the region.

The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 6 of Article 171.1 and part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches in warehouses, households and garage boxes belonging to the defendants, the police found more than 44 thousand bottles of alcohol-containing products, more than twenty-two tons of alcohol, twenty-eight thousand packs of cigarettes with signs of counterfeiting, cash in the amount of more than one and a half million rubles, electronic data carriers and draft notes that have evidentiary value for the criminal cases.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained five suspects. For two of them a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was selected, for the rest - a measure of procedural compulsion in the form of an obligation to appear.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspects’ illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Since the beginning of this year, the investigative units of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region have initiated 12 criminal cases related to the illegal circulation of counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes. The police criminally prosecuted 17 persons. The above batch is the largest seized in the region during the specified period.