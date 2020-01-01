The National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation traces its history back to 1990, when our country has been admitted to the ranks of the International Criminal Police Organization. Today the Russian Bureau celebrates its professional holiday - the 30th anniversary of the foundation day.

Over these years, the Russian Bureau of Interpol has taken an important place in the system of the international police cooperation, has become the center of coordinating the efforts of the Russian law enforcement agencies in their fight against transnational crime and international terrorism. In its daily activities the Bureau uses actively modern innovation technologies. Due to the rational approach to the organization of international and interdepartmental information interaction in the area of combating transnational crime, officers of the NCB of Interpol have acquired a high reputation in the global police community. A confirmation of this is the fact of election of the Chief of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Major-General A.V. Prokopchuk, first to the position of a delegate to the Executive Committee (in 2014), and then - of Vice President of Interpol from Europe (in 2016).

One of the priorities of the work of the Russian Bureau is the international search for the defendants. Every year we manage to return from abroad several dozen persons wanted for committing grave and especially grave crimes. The dynamics of the number of detentions abroad is growing steadily.

Territorial divisions of NCB of Interpol have become an important element of anti-crime interaction at the regional level.

Thanks to Interpol, over these years, the capabilities of Russian law enforcement agencies to search for missing people, cultural and historical values, and stolen cars have dramatically increased. In total, police agencies around the world by join efforts annually detain up to 5,000 criminals.

In 2020, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the world and the current restrictive measures related to the absence of air communication with foreign countries, the extradition and deportation of persons wanted on the initiative of the Russian law enforcement agencies have been suspended. This work will continue after the stabilization of the situation in the world.

Currently the staff of the Bureau face the task of further increase in the use of the Interpol potential by Russian law enforcement agencies in their fight against the international crime.