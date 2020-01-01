ES&CC officers and investigators of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District suppressed the activities of a group of persons who had committed the theft of budget funds allocated to support small and medium-sized businesses in the form of subsidies under the state program of the district.

The investigation established methods of legalizing the stolen funds. The subject of the agreement, concluded within the framework of the state program, was the leasing of equipment used by a small business entity to carry out economic activities: vehicles.

The attackers provided forged documents on behalf of pseudo-firms, used the passports of dummies. Having pasted their own photographs into them, the defendants performed notarial and other registration actions aimed at registering legal entities and opening current accounts with tax authorities and credit institutions. Subsequently, these accounts were used to withdraw the stolen funds, which, among other things, were spent on premium vehicles purchasing.

During the searches, police officers seized the constituent and other documents of front companies, seals, access keys for managing settlement accounts and vehicles, confirming the illegal activities of the offenders.

As a result of the illegal activities, more than 17 million rubles were stolen from the district budget.

In the course of a complex of operational-search measures, the police identified persons involved in the commission of those unlawful acts. They turned out to be residents of the Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District - Ugra and the Sverdlovsk Region born in 1969, 1975 and 1977.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against the defendants by investigators of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, part 2 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Legalization (laundering) of funds or other property acquired by a person as a result of a crime”, part 2 of Article 173.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of documents for the formation (creation, reorganization) of a legal entity”, clause “b” of part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal formation (creation, reorganization) of a legal entity”.