GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi of the criminal case instituted against six residents of the Krasnodar Territory aged from 39 to 61 years on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, for a year and a half, officials of the municipal enterprise of the city of Sochi, in violation of the procedure for handling municipal waste, entered into contracts with a controlled by them company, an operator for the transportation and disposal of household waste. After that, based on fake documents submitted by a private organization about the delivery of municipal waste, allegedly to landfills, in compliance with the established requirements for the decontamination and disposal of the removed garbage, the company received funds that the offenders distributed among themselves and disposed of at their own discretion. In fact, municipal waste without appropriate special treatment was taken out to nearby landfills that did not have a license to receive and dispose of household waste.

As a result, those illegal actions of the offender inflicted a total damage in the amount of about 360 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to two suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the rest - in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct, for one of the suspects - in the form of house arrest.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court of the Tsentralny District for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.

Press-Service of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory